Property: Roundhay Road, Bridlington, £99,950

Luxury living and lifestyle with this contemporary top floor apartment located just minutes from the south beach, the Bridlington spa and close to all local amenities, within walking distance of the town centre and both primary and secondary schools.

Recently renovated to a very high standard, both bedrooms have the benefit of en-suites. Parquet flooring throughout and open plan living with a well equipped kitchen together with an island feature. Well maintained private entrance and communal hall with ample on road parking available.

Contact Four Walls or More on 01262 676222 for more details.