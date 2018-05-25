Property: Poplar Drive, Bridlington, £265,000

This detached bungalow was built by D Dunk (Builders) Ltd in the mid 1970s and offers particularly good size accommodation.

The property comprises entrance porch, entrance hall with fitted store cupboard, moulded cornice, ceiling rose and loft hatch to roof space containing combi boiler.

There is plumbing for an en-suite shower/wc and the potential to build two further bedrooms if required.

A good sized lounge has an open fire grate on marble back and hearth in conglomerate marble surround, fitted wall lights, moulded cornice and ceiling rose.

The kitchen is half-tiled with a good range of fitted floor and wall cupboards incorporating stainless steel sink with swan neck mixer tap, space for electric or gas cooker, space for fridge/freezer, extractor hood and coved ceiling.

There are two bedrooms with bedroom one having fitted wardrobes with chest of drawers, and suspended bay window.

Bathroom/wc is fully tiled and has a soft cream suite of wc and pedestal wash basin, vanity unit, panelled bath with shower attachment over.

Gravelled low maintenance front garden enclosed by wall with paved drive leading to the attached garage. The garage has a utility area which has plumbing for automatic washing machine, stainless steel sink with mixer tap and fitted floor and wall cupboards.

A particular good feature of this property is the attractive enclosed south facing rear garden which is mainly laid to lawn with plant and shrub borders, water tap, paved patio area and timber gates which provide access to the front.

Contact D Dunk, Lewis and Graves on 01262 672576 for more details.