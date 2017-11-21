Property: Orchard Cottage, High Street, Rudston, £475,000

Stunning executive family residence set on a substantial plot in an idyllic rural location.

This modern and energy efficient exclusive home has undergone extensive refurbishment and comprises cloak room, spacious lounge, conservatory, dining room, kitchen, utility room, master suite with staircase ascending to an enviable dressing room built into the loft space, en suite, three further double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Contact Hunters on 01262 674252 for more details.