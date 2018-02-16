Property: Orchard Cottage, High Street, Rudston, £450,000

A simply stunning executive family residence set on a substantial plot in an idyllic rural location. This modern and energy efficient exclusive home having undergone extensive refurbishment by its current owners offers spacious living accommodation over two storeys.

Remote controlled electric gates open on to the driveway and lawned front garden which features a life size outdoor chess set and a path to the entrance door which opens into a vestibule and onto the hallway with stunning maple solid wood parquet flooring which features throughout much of the ground floor.

Beautifully presented internally, the accommodation comprises cloak room, spacious lounge opening into a uPVC conservatory, dining room, kitchen with impressive centre island and a range of fitted appliances, utility room, master suite with staircase ascending to an enviable dressing room built into the loft space, en-suite, three further double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Extensive gardens to the rear feature an outdoor kitchen area with a built-in fridge freezer, wine cooler, gas barbecue and pizza oven, a six foot deep pond, a selection of fruit trees, plants and shrubs and a log cabin with top of the range hot tub with built in power and TV.

A detached double garage incorporates a workshop and a heated and cabled study/home office and offers fantastic potential and already benefits from having full planning permission approved for conversion to a two storey three bedroomed annex.

There are also fully approved plans to further enhance the living accommodation with a single storey extension to the kitchen.

