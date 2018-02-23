Property of the Week: Eighth Avenue, Bridlington, £249,950

A detached house built circa 1924 situated in the prime residential location of The Avenues approximately 700 yards from the north beach and within a convenient distance of walks along the Promenade back to the harbour or cliff top walks to Sewerby.

The property which is also convenient for access to town, with local shops on Flamborough Road only approximately 175 yards away comprises dining room with decorative brick arch leading openly to dining area and window seat.

Lounge with coal effect gas fire has a marble style inset and wood surround.

Kitchen has a range of base and wall units, granite worktops, integrated appliances include split-level oven and hob with extractor over and microwave. Plumbing for washing machine, door leading directly to the rear garden.

First floor landing with two uPVC windows. Four bedrooms, with bedrooms one and three having a range of built-in wardrobes, bedroom four with shower cubicle. The family bathroom has a white suite including bath, wc and basin combination unit.

The property has the benefit of gas central heating and uPVC double glazing.

To the front there is a walled enclosed garden, with private driveway leading to a garage which has electric and light supply, also houses the gas central heating boiler.

To the rear of the property is a fence enclosed garden, patio leads to lawned area with shrubs and borders. Two brick outbuildings, including wc and separate store cupboard.

Contact Nicholas Belt Estate Agency Ltd on 01262 672253 for more details.