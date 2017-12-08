Property: North Back Lane, Kilham, £275,000

A good opportunity to acquire a modern, detached family house which has been extended at ground floor level to provide a spacious three/four bedroomed layout and is set on a good sized plot.

Hope House was constructed around 1970. The property is tastefully decorated throughout and offers at ground floor level a large porch, roomy hallway, WC, good sized open plan living diner with French doors to the rear garden, study/bedroom four, open plan dining kitchen with a modern range of wall and base units, a built in oven and hob and a separate utility.

At first floor level is a master bedroom which has an extensive modern range of fitted wardrobes, two further good sized bedrooms and a re-fitted modern family bathroom incorporating panel bath with shower over, WC and vanity wash basin cabinet.

The property has oil central heating and uPVC double glazing installed.

To the front of the property is an attached garage and two driveways offering ample parking space for either cars, a motor home/caravan/boat.

The front garden is set to lawn with a hedge and fence boundary. A pedestrian access leads to the rear enclosed, south east facing garden which is mainly set to lawn with hedge and timber lap fence borders, patio area and established shrubs.

Located at the north eastern end of North Back Lane at the junction of Ropery Close, the property is handily located for Kilham village with its local amenities and is very handily situated for commuting to Driffield, Beverley, York, Hull and Scarborough.

Contact Ullyotts on 01262 401401 for more details.