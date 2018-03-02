Property: Nightingale Road, Bridlington, £249,500

A rare opportunity to acquire a three bedroomed, detached dormer bungalow with an extensive workshop and garage unit.

The property was built in the 1940s and offers good sized accommodation over two storeys. At ground floor level there is a sitting room with French doors out to the rear, a living room with patio doors to a large conservatory, a downstairs toilet, modern kitchen and utility area with walk-in larder and a ground floor double bedroom. Upstairs are two double bedrooms and a modern family bathroom.

To the front of the property is a low boundary wall, grassed area and a block paved driveway with space for numerous vehicles including a motor home or caravan. A secure side gate leads into a rear driveway which opens out into a courtyard area and a rear south east facing, well established garden with lawn, shrubs, vegetable plot, shed and greenhouse.

The property has a substantial garage unit measuring 24’ x 14’ which has power and light connected and the added bonus of a service pit for any car enthusiasts/mechanics. A partition leads to a rear workshop approximately 14’ x 11’ and then an additional store measuring 14’ x 4’9”.

This property would be ideally suited to a family, couple or tradesperson seeking a residential property with a good amount of space.

The freehold is located in a well-regarded and established residential position off Queensgate Extension on the north side of Bridlington. There are local shops and amenities in nearby Flamborough Road, whilst schools that serve the area at Headlands and Martongate are within walking distance.

Contact Ullyotts on 01262 401401 for more details.