Super detached dormer bungalow offering a spacious layout with a good sized conservatory, three double bedrooms, two reception rooms, modern kitchen, utility, ground floor WC and family bathroom.

Outside is a well-kept garden, ample parking for numerous vehicles and a workshop garage unit which would be ideal for a tradesperson. Located in a well-regarded and established residential position off Queensgate Extension.

Contact Ullyotts on 01262 401401 for more details.