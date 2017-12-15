Property: Martongate, Bridlington, £285,000

This is an absolute must see property for anyone wishing to take advantage of a superb plot and sought after location.

Prestigious position, this is a very rare opportunity to acquire a substantial detached 1930s bungalow, located right on the edge of Bridlington, close to Sewerby village and on the road to Flamborough, with a glimpse of sea views and open aspect to the front.

This property is now in need of some general modernisation, but offers an extended three bedroomed layout, with gas central heating and part uPVC double glazing, a garage and parking for many vehicles.

The main gardens are to the front, providing well established and maintained shrub and lawned areas which are screened from the passing road with hedging and double gated access. We are offering a very good opportunity to a purchaser, be it an investor, retired or family buyer wishing to put their stamp on a property.

The freehold lies on the very extreme north east corner of Bridlington on Martongate which is the road to Marton Hall and Sewerby and a reluctant sale is now offered by the owner. Accompanied viewings are offered by prior arranged appointment only.

Bridlington is a premier East Yorkshire Coast resort centred around its historic harbour and wonderful bay with over three miles of beaches. The town has attracted seasonal visitors for many decades. The town centre has grown to include many national shopping names and the Old Town is a historic focal point bounded by the Bayle and Priory Church with its four prominent spires.

Contact Ullyotts on 01262 401401 for more details.