A detached bungalow on a good size plot comprising entrance porch and lounge with gas fire in wood surround.

Kitchen, utility room containing combi gas boiler, two bedrooms and bathroom. The front of the property is mainly laid to lawn with concrete side drive leading to the garage. Good sized rear garden enclosed by timber fencing and hedging with lawn and paved patio.

Contact D Dunk, Lewis and Graves on 01262 672576 for more details.