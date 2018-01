Mid-terrace house in the popular village of Carnaby with Bridlington with easy reach.

Situated on the north west side of the road virtually on the junction with Temple Lane and opposite the Ferns Farm Hotel. The property comprises uPVC double glazing, good size rooms including two double bedrooms, kitchen/diner, conservatory and a particularly good size rear garden with garage located at the rear.

Contact D Dunk, Lewis and Graves on 01262 672576 for more details.