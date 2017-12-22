Property: Main Street, Buckton, £259,000

An individually designed detached house in Buckton, which is a small village located about four miles from Bridlington on the B1229 which runs between Flamborough and Reighton.

There is a small shop in Bempton about one-mile away where there is also a village school and more shops in the village of Flamborough about three miles away.

This property offers spacious family living accommodation and comprises entrance hall with wood flooring and a cloaks/wc. Lounge with wood flooring, electric fire in surround and fitted store cupboard. A particular feature of this property is the good size farmhouse style kitchen/diner having an extensive range of fitted floor and wall cupboards with worktop lighting.

The utility room also has a good range of fitted floor cupboards and worktops and includes an integrated fridge/freezer and inset stainless steel sink with plumbing for automatic washing machine. Door leads into the garage.

Sliding patio doors from the dining area open into the conservatory which has a central heating radiator and wall lights. French doors open onto the south facing rear garden with lawn and summerhouse.

There are four bedrooms, one with en-suite shower/wc and one with fitted wardrobes. The house bathroom comprises white suite of combination vanity wash basin, wc, panelled bath and corner fitted quadrant shower enclosure with plumbed in shower.

Block paved access and drive leads to the double garage with two remote control up and over doors, electric light, power and rear personal door to the garden.

Contact D Dunk, Lewis and Graves on 01262 672576 for more details.