Well presented three bedroom semi detached house in a prime residential development just off Martongate.

Comprising cloakroom, lounge, fitted kitchen with archway into dining room with patio doors to the garden, three bedrooms, modern white bathroom suite includes large walk-in shower, wash hand basin and wc, uPVC double glazing, gas central heating, garage and low maintenance rear garden.

Contact Nicholas Belt Estate Agency Ltd on 01262 672253 for more details.