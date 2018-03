Excellent opportunity to acquire a modern inner terraced house located in a cul-de-sac position and presented to a very high standard.

The property would be ideally suited to a first time buyer, investor or small family. Comprising two bedroomed layout with gas central heating, uPVC double glazing, a lovely garden at the rear with a south west facing aspect, private parking and is suitable for immediate occupation.

Contact Ullyotts on 01262 401401 for more details.