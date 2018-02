Detached home has undergone extensive improvements over the last 10 years.

The property comprises entrance hall, cloaks/WC, lounge, dining room, conservatory, kitchen, three bedrooms (two with fitted wardrobes and sea/cliff views), bathroom and separate WC. The front is block paved to provide extra parking. Detached garage with a garden store and a WC attached to the rear. To the rear is a good sized private garden.

Contact D Dunk, Lewis and Graves on 01262 672576 for more details.