A particularly well positioned semi-detached house, on the edge of this popular rural village community in the Yorkshire Wolds.

Comprising two reception rooms, modern kitchen and bathroom, utility, three bedrooms, good-sized conservatory, gas central heating and uPVC double glazing. There is a large, well-kept garden to the rear and ample parking space to the front and side, with space to erect a garage if required.

Contact Ullyotts on 01262 401401 for more details.