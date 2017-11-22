Property: Horsforth Avenue, Bridlington, £285,000

This property has been renovated to a very high standard and converted into three separate flats, each fully self-contained with two bedrooms, kitchen, feature fireplace, bathroom, living area, private entrance, off-road parking for three cars and has a private garden with a decking/seating area feature.

Ideal as three separate rental properties, living in one property and renting out the other two or as a large family house.

Contact Four Walls or More on 01262 676222 for more details.