Property: Harrington Road, Bridlington, £139,950

A deceptively spacious terraced house, offering good size living space located on the West Hill development.
Comprising ground floor – lounge, fitted L-shaped kitchen, uPVC conservatory; first floor – three bedrooms, white bathroom and separate wc; second floor – double bedroom, bedroom five/dressing room and shower room. Gas central heating and uPVC double glazing, front forecourt parking.
Contact Nicholas Belt Estate Agency Ltd on 01262 672253 for more details.
