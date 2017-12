Immaculate four bedroom semi detached house located on the south side of Bridlington.

Comprising entrance hall, dining room, living room, kitchen with utility, two bathrooms (one with walk-in shower and one with bath), four bedrooms, all spread wonderfully over three floors, front and rear patios. This retro-chic style property has beautiful early 19th century features including original coving and a feature fireplace.

Contact Four Walls or More on 01262 676222 for more details.