Property: East Garth, Main Street, Great Kelk, £450,000

This detached village property is set in an area of approximately one and a half acres and offers superb stylish living in a rural setting. Particularly well modernised and presented providing excellent family accommodation.

The property comprises reception hall, lounge with feature open grate fire in tiled and wood surround. PVCu French doors with side screens open onto the rear garden. Dining room with feature open grate fire in cast metal and wood surround with tiled insert. Door leads off to the office/study. Kitchen/diner with beamed ceiling and gas fired AGA within a tiled recess. Good range of fitted floor and wall cupboards. Utility room with plumbing for automatic washing machine and fitted wall cupboards. Tiled floor extends into the cloaks/wc.

Four bedrooms, the master having a dressing room and en-suite bathroom/wc.

Bedrooms two and four both have views over the garden to the paddock. Bedroom four is currently being used as a hobby room but ideal for teenagers or could be split to provide an additional bedroom.

House bathroom with white suite of panelled bath, wash basin, wc and walk-in tiled shower enclosure. Fitted cupboard containing hot water cylinder (immersion heater if required) and central heating controls.

Attractive forecourt to the front with gravelled side drive, brick fuel store and outbuilding with electric light and power.

Well stocked garden to the rear of the cottage, good size brick outbuilding with roller doors incorporating potting shed and garden store. The paddock provides a great opportunity to keep some livestock.

Contact D Dunk, Lewis and Graves on 01262 672576 for more details.