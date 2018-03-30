Property: Bilsdale Crescent, Bridlington, £229,950

A well appointed and modern design detached family residence in this cul-de-sac location off Martongate. Convenient for local Co-op supermarket, The Friendly Foresters’ Inn/restaurant, library, primary and secondary schools on Martongate.

Entering the property into the hallway there is a cloakroom with wc, stylish wash hand basin and laminate flooring.

The lounge has a modern fireplace with fitted electric fire, spacious modern fitted dining kitchen with integrated electric oven and gas hob with stainless steel extractor above, plumbing for dishwasher, pantry cupboard and laminate flooring.

Utility room with base and wall units, plumbing for sink unit (if required) and washing machine, wall mounted gas boiler.

Sitting room which is a useful second reception and was previously used as a separate dining room has laminate flooring and uPVC patio door to rear garden.

Four bedrooms (three of which are double rooms) the master room has fitted wardrobes and access to an en-suite shower room.

Recently fitted white bathroom suite comprises of panelled bath with electric shower above, stylish back to wall wc and wash hand basin unit, ladder radiator.

To the front of the property is a lawned garden with borders, front forecourt with two parking spaces, brick built garage.

To the rear of the property there is a large paved patio area leading to an enclosed lawned garden. Well worth inspection.

