Property: Bessingby Road, Bridlington, £146,950

A spacious three storey family town house offering good size living space.

The property is ideally situated for easy access to local shops, supermarkets etc. Convenient for north foreshore (approximately 3/4 mile) health centre, railway station etc. Comprises: Ground floor: Lounge, dining room with log burning stove, fitted kitchen/diner with uPVC double glazed french doors onto the rear garden. First floor: Three double bedrooms and white bathroom suite. Second floor: Two further double bedrooms. Exterior: Good sized extended enclosed rear garden. To the front of the property is a walled pebbled garden and access to off-road parking (owned by the council). No ongoing chain. Must be viewed. EPC rating E.

Contact Nicholas Belt Estate Agency Ltd on 01262 672253 for more details.