Property: Beech Grove, Flamborough, £239,950

A spacious detached dormer style bungalow in prime residential location in Flamborough village. Constructed by local builders, Wauds circa 1970s.

The property is situated close to local shops, pubs, school and within convenient access of both North and South Landing, Danes Dyke, cliff top walks etc.

The property comprises: Reception/sitting room used as a small sitting room with good south facing aspect. Spacious lounge with open plan staircase gives access to first floor accommodation.

Modern fitted kitchen with range of base and wall units, integrated split-level oven and hob, built in fridge and freezer, uPVC conservatory with pitched roof, door leads to rear gardens.

Two ground floor double bedrooms, modern white bathroom suite.

The first floor has two further double bedrooms plus a cloakroom with wc and wash hand basin. Gas central heating, upvc double glazing.

Externally to the front of the property is a small lawned garden with mature shrubs and small trees. There is a private driveway with car parking space leading to attached brick garage with up and over door and gas central heating boiler.

To the rear there is a private, low maintenance garden which comprises of a flagged patio with stoned borders, plus a timber decking area, timber shed, shrubs, small trees, hedge boundary (overlooks village allotments to rear elevation), enclosed access pathways to east and west elevations.

Note: The property has uPVC barge and soffit boards and cavity wall insulation.

Contact Nicholas Belt Estate Agency Ltd on 01262 672253 for more details.