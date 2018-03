Leasehold ground floor apartment situated off Bempton Lane on this popular development.

Approximately half a mile away from Londis convenient shop, plus shops on Marton Road. Comprising: Private entrance, lounge, fitted kitchen, two bedrooms, white bathroom suite, gas central heating, uPVC double glazing, the garage is located in a nearby block, private enclosed rear garden. Original lease extended to 99 years.

Contact Nicholas Belt Estate Agency Ltd on 01262 672253 for more details.