Platform to attract new rail buffs

Bridlington Model Railway Society has moved to new premises, above the Ocean Car Wash in Quay Road.

The club, established in 1982, meets on Fridays between 2pm and 4pm, and new members are welcome.

For details visit www.bridrailmodellers.com or look for the club’s Facebook page.

Publicity officer Arthur Frost said: “We are hopeful that the new premises will be much more comfortable than our previous railway arch on Station Road and may serve to encourage some new members into our dwindling ranks.”