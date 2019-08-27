August Bank Holiday

PHOTOS: Fun in the sun in Bridlington over record-breaking August Bank Holiday weekend

Thousands of people spent their Bank Holiday weekend in Bridlington.

Temperatures soared across the country meaning it was possibly the hottest late August Bank Holiday Monday ever. Residents and visitors had fun in the sun on Bridlington North Beach as well as at countless events including a Mind, Body and Soul Family Funday and a Toy and Train Collectors fair at Bridlington Railway Station.

Sand & Stone Family Workshop with Artist James Brunt. Isaac Ellis age 10

Pictures by Paul Atkinson

Bridlington North Promenade & Beach

Bridlington North Promenade & Beach

