Peaky Blinders party night comes to Scarborough

By order of the Peaky Blinders you are invited to party night on Friday November 16.

Fans of the hit TV show will get the chance to don their smartest suits and frocks at the themed evening when The Spa’s Ocean Room becomes The Garrison.

Peaky Blinders comes to The Spa in Scarborough. Anya Read enjoys a peaky blinders refreshment. pic Richard ponter

The three-course meal has been created by Spa chef and Peaky fan. Paul Broadhead.

There will be a live performance by Peaky Blonder: a Peaky Blinders inspired swing band who will be performing all the hits from the show.

This will be followed by a disco from DJ Mike DeFreitas until the early hours.

Official Peaky Blinders Beer and Whiskey will be on sale for you to enjoy, plus themed cocktails!

Peaky Blinders comes to The Spa in Scarborough. Anya Read and George Deller on the grand stairs in the Spa. pic Richard ponter

Grab your cap or your flapper dress and get ready for an evening of the Shelbys.

Tickets: £35 per person

Dresscode: Peaky 1920s Chic

Times: 7pm-12.30am

To book your table call (01723) 376774, email: wpaboxoffice@siv.org.uk or visit wwwspascarborough.sivtickets.com to book online.

Where to hold it

The Garrison, obviously. This is the pub in the series. The Garrison is to Peaky’s what the Rovers is to Corrie.

The Garrison Pub is an ornate cathedral built to combat the gloom of poverty, located in Garrison Lane. During the Series 1, the landlord of the pub is Harry Fenton. In the Series 2, the pub is destroyed and has to be rebuilt. Thomas Shelby buys the pub from Harry and Arthur Shelby Jr. becomes the owner, though Harry still works there.

With a few props and pieces from vintage shops - or carboots sales - it is easy to recreate its ambience.

What to wear: For him

Peaky Blinders are known for their sharp suits, crisp shirts and, of course, their trademark caps. Steven Knight launched his own clothing company called Garrison Tailors in 2016 to enable people to emulate the look of the what he calls “the Peaky boys.”.

Tweed suit, crisp white shirt, tie, waist coast, leather boots, and the eight-panel caps.

A wool overcoat and classic lace-up work boots are a must for any gangster look.

A pocket watch is the ultimate accessory. Umbrella optional.

Stockists include: Selfridges, Ted Baker and All Saints.

You can also rummage vintage clothes shops, high street stores and car boots

For her

When it comes to the leading ladies in Peaky Blinders, Aunt Polly, May Carleton and Ada Shelby certainly know how to dress the part.

Fashion for women is all about getting loose. Drop waist, asash or belt around the low waist or hip and a skirt that hangs anywhere from ankle on up to the knee but never above. Cloche hats, seamed stockings, a purse, gloves and maybe jewellery. Shoes T-straps, single or double strap Mary Janes, and walking Oxfords.

Elegant and decadent with beaded flapper dresses or long evening gowns. Accessories include the head band, stoles, boas, bracelets and necklaces.

What to eat

Main Courses

Fizz & Glitter

Fillet of Chicken Poached In Sparkling White Wine, Served With A Cream Sauce.

Or

Arthur’s Allotment

Casserole Of Allotment Vegetables Served With Dumplings.

Served with crushed new potatoes, buttered cabbage parcel and a Carrot and swede puree

Desserts

A Blinding Finish

Gin and Lime Cheesecake served with a Gin Coulis

Or

Prohibition Pudding

Sticky Toffee and Rum Pudding served with a Toffee Sauce

Music

A mix of old and new - true to period and the series.