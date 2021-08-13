Scooter meet at Trackers Cafe set to raise funds for Bridlington lifeboat station
Trackers Cafe, on Bessingby Estate, will be holding another scooter multi-meet and BBQ this Saturday (August 14) from 2pm.
The event will be raising money for Bridlington’s lifeboat station.
A spokesman said: “DJs Mark Taylor from Doncaster and Dukesy Armillei from Scarborough will be playing all the best of soul, Motown, and crossover Ska/Mod on the outside decks from 2pm onwards.
“All are most welcome to come along.”