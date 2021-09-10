National skydiving competition set to take place at Skydive GB Parachute Club in Grindale

The skydiving competition runs 10–12 September at Skydive GB Parachute Club, Grindale.

Sporting legends from across the UK are to descend on the club for the competition which is believed to be the first one held on the site in over 15 years.

In the 1970s and 80s this was a regular competition held at the venue.

Bill Rule, vice chairman of Skydive GB Parachute Club and also a competitor, said: “Competitive skydiving at a National level really is a welcome return for us at the club. We’re pleased to be putting the club back on the map for UK skydiving, and with views like ours we’re sure they’ll love it!

“Last year we placed a hosting bid with British Skydiving, our sport’s governing body. Thankfully, they accepted.”

The competition sees experienced parachutists aim for a 2cm pad on a specially designed air-filled tuffet.

The best scorers could not only go on to win the individual and team competitions, but also be chosen to represent Great Britain at the next World Championships.

Mr Rule said: “This is known as a selection year for the world championships next year.

“Those top scorers will go on to represent Great Britain at the 2022 FAI World Championships in Czech Republic.