Great fare available to savour at Bridlington Bay Seafood Market next month

Residents and visitors will get the chance to try and buy outstanding fare at the Bridlington Bay Seafood Market on Saturday, September 4 between 10am and 4pm.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council and Bridlington RNLI said they are look forward to welcoming people to the market at Lifeboat Station on Spa Promenade.

Featuring a wide range of local suppliers the market will showcase local shellfish, seafood and produce including crab, lobster, locally sourced smoked fish as well as locally made sauces, chutneys, beers, wines and spirits.

Local award-winning chef Rob Green will be demonstrating delicious Bridlington Bay seafood recipes throughout the day.

This is a free event supported by the UK Government’s Welcome Back Fund, with the support of the European Regional Development Fund.

Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic development and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “It is fantastic to see the seafood market return to Bridlington in 2021 and I’m sure the whole day will be a great success.

“Bridlington is a hotbed for delicious seafood, and we are delighted that the town will attract people from all over the country who will see what local fish is available and some ideas on how to cook it.”