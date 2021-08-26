Flamborough RNLI’s popular funday to mark the 150 year anniversary of Flamborough Lifeboat.

The RNLI funday will be held on Flamborough Village Green on Sunday, August 29 from 10am, with everyone invited to come along.

Flamborough RNLI Funday will be back at the weekend to mark the 150 year anniversary of Flamborough Lifeboat.

The funday will be held on Flamborough Village Green on Sunday, August 29 from 10am, with everyone invited to come along.

A Flamborough RNLI spokesman said: “We are hoping to have around 25- 30 stalls, funfair rides, various activities, catering and a souvenir stall.