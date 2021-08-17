Craft fair part of the ‘Summer of Fun’ at Sewerby Hall and Gardens

The Craft Fair takes place on Sunday, August 22, from 11am until 4pm in the Orangery at Sewerby Hall.

The event will feature a wide range of handmade crafts, keepsakes and accessories.

Sunday’s programme will also include Punch and Judy shows, and another Rusticus Woodland Creatures Activity Day, featuring Toad - Toad is big, brash and a musical legend who writes all the Woodland Creatures Theatres’ music! Help them to create the perfect Sea Shanty for their latest performance, and take part in fun spotting, collecting and making activities!

Other events this week will include Magic Shows and Face Painting on Wednesday, August 18, and Thursday, 19 August will see Rusticus Woodland Creatures Theatre perform Treasure Island - Badger and Dormouse are delighted to present their latest theatrical production. Join their scurvy crew and journey across the seas encountering hidden dangers, clues, and treachery to take a share in the greatest prize of all - buried treasure! This will be an outdoor interactive performance.

On Friday, August 20, visitors can join in Wildcats: Lantern Fun! This will be a chance to create colourful lanterns and produce atmospheric lighting, between 1pm and 3.30pm.

In the zoo, there will be guinea pig handling and husbandry sessions from 11am until noon: pre-booking via the Welcome Centre is essential.

A spokesman said: “Visitors will need to pre-book their pod via the Welcome Centre for the Rusticus Woodland Theatre events, Magic Shows and Punch and Judy shows.