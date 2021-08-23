Classic gathering at Burton Fleming
There were classic cars of all shapes and sizes at a charity fund-raising event on Sunday at a car rally at Burton Fleming.
The Great Wold Valley Run, organised by Paul Garbutt of Backfire Promotions, saw dozens of rare vintage vehicles and bikes assemble at the village hall on Bridlington Road in the village.
The Burton Fleming event was organised to raise proceeds for both the village playground fund and also the Prostate Cancer UK Charity.
On display were cars and motorbikes from the 1930s up to 1965 and as well as a range of vehicle and bikes from yesteryear. The event also featured tombola, bric-a-brac stalls and a range of home-made cakes for sale to help along the community fundraising.
The event was attended by local MP, Sir Greg Knight, and Bridlington Councillor John Copsey, who came along to give their support to the proceedings.
Sir Greg, who chairs the Parliamentary Historic Vehicles Group at Westminster, also joined in the vehicle display in a 1963 Jensen sports coupe.
After the display at Burton Fleming the cars travelled to Bridlington and concluded with a display on the seafront.