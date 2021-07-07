Busy car boot sale hosted by Bridlington Lions Club

Bridlington Lions Club hosted a car boot sale on the cliff top off Limekiln Lane near the Coastguard station on Sunday (July 3).Bridlington Lions Club hosted a car boot sale on the cliff top off Limekiln Lane near the Coastguard station on Sunday (July 3).

This was the first of three Lions car boot sales over the summer with the other ones held on Sunday, August 1 (Carnival Day) and Sunday, September 5.

A Lions Club spokesman said: “There was thick mist as we set up at 6am but by 9am the sun was out and we had a busy morning. The event made a useful addition to funds to help the local community.”

To find out more about the forthcoming Summer Carnival on Sunday, August 1 (free to enter) go to bridlingtonlions.org.uk/carnival-is-go/.