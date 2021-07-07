Busy car boot sale hosted by Bridlington Lions Club
Bridlington Lions Club hosted a car boot sale on the cliff top off Limekiln Lane near the Coastguard station on Sunday (July 3).
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 8:10 am
This was the first of three Lions car boot sales over the summer with the other ones held on Sunday, August 1 (Carnival Day) and Sunday, September 5.
A Lions Club spokesman said: “There was thick mist as we set up at 6am but by 9am the sun was out and we had a busy morning. The event made a useful addition to funds to help the local community.”
To find out more about the forthcoming Summer Carnival on Sunday, August 1 (free to enter) go to bridlingtonlions.org.uk/carnival-is-go/.