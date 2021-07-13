Bridlington seafront walk to raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis brings in £500 for cause

A sponsored walk along Bridlington’s seafront to bring in funds for Cystic Fibrosis (CF) has raised £500 for the cause.

A sponsored walk along Bridlington’s seafront to bring in funds for Cystic Fibrosis (CF) has raised £500 for the cause.

Trish Robinson, one of the organisers of the walk, said: “CF is very close to my heart as our grandson Logan Robinson, who was born last May, was diagnosed with it at just three weeks.

“We raised about £500 between us on the walk and we still have the raffle to do.

Trish Robinson is pictured with grandson Logan during the walk to raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis (CF).

“We would like to thank all our family and friends who have sponsored us or bought the decorative stars I made.

“Logan was amazing and walked almost all the way to South Shore.

“People also gave along route and we met a few people who also had family members with CF so it was good to talk to them.