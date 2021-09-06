Bridlington Road Runners juniors tidy up South Beach while ‘plogging’
Junior members of Bridlington Road Runners spent an afternoon ‘plogging’ to keep fit and tidy up their community.
Junior members of Bridlington Road Runners spent an afternoon ‘plogging’ to keep fit and tidy up their community.
Plogging is a Swedish craze which combines exercise with helping the environment, and involves jogging while picking up litter.
Accompanied by a number of parents and coach Josh Taylor, several of the club’s young runners spent an afternoon cleaning up parts of the South Beach in Bridlington.
While running to Fraisthorpe and back, the enthusiastic youngsters collected 17 bags of litter from the sand, and they enjoyed a well-deserved ice cream at the Cow Shed.