Bridlington Road Runners juniors tidy up South Beach while ‘plogging’

Junior members of Bridlington Road Runners spent an afternoon ‘plogging’ to keep fit and tidy up their community.

Plogging is a Swedish craze which combines exercise with helping the environment, and involves jogging while picking up litter.

Accompanied by a number of parents and coach Josh Taylor, several of the club’s young runners spent an afternoon cleaning up parts of the South Beach in Bridlington.