Bridlington Lions Club Carnival on Limekiln Lane Cliff Top returns this Sunday

The extremely popular Carnival Fun Day on the Limekiln Lane Cliff Top.

A premier Bridlington visitor attraction will take place this weekend.

Bridlington Lions Club will be hosting the extremely popular Carnival Fun Day on the Limekiln Lane Cliff Top.

The carnival will take place on Sunday (August 1) between 10.30am and 4pm, which is also Yorkshire Day.

A Lions spokesman said: “This is one of the biggest free events along the East Yorkshire Coast.

“This major charity fund raiser has something for every one in the family to enjoy with a variety of stalls and a choice of refreshments, supplemented with a beer tent.

“Everyone attending can enjoy entertainment on the stage with Sticklebricks pop group and Bridlington Gold Radio.

“Children will be entertained by a Punch and Judy Show, while vintage vehicle fans will be enthralled by the classic cars display.

“A giant car boot sale, which starts at 7am, will be operating in conjunction with the carnival for visitors looking to pick up a bargain at the event.