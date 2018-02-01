One for the Diary: Blood Brothers

Bridlington Spa, October 2 to 6

Considered one of the best musicals ever written, Blood Brothers, written by award-winning playwright Willy Russell returns to Bridlington Spa.

Marketing manager Mark Lonsdale said: “I’m delighted to see the return of Blood Brothers. When it was here in 2014 the show proved to be an instant hit and performed to many a sell-out audience.”

Blood Brothers tells the story of twin boys separated at birth, only to be reunited by a twist of fate. The score includes A Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and Tell Me It’s Not True.

Tickets: 01262 678258