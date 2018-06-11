Old Town steps back in time for its 40s festival

Bridlington’s 1940s festival was blessed with glorious sunshine as thousands of visitors gathered for a day of nostalgia.

The Old Town was bustling for its biggest day of the year, with stalls and a parade looking back to wartime Britain.

David Hinde, from the Bridlington Old Town Associaltion, led the parade and officially opened the festival as his alter-ego The Bellman of Bridlington Old Town.

He said: “It was fantastic - what a phenomenal success.

“We all wowed them - a fabulous day with so many happy faces and so many happy memories. An amazing achievement for such a small team.”

Music came from the George Formby Experience, Madeline Brown, Jessa Liverside, the Red Sky Ukeleles, Hunmanby Silver Band, the Yorkshire Corps of Drums, the U3A jazz band and the Coastal Voices choir.

There was plenty of 1940s dancing and a perfomance from the Makara Morris group, and all sorts of characters in period costume.

The Priory hosted exhibitions and displays, including wartime wedding dresses, and

David said: “The Priory green area was twice as busy as last year and High Street was packed. There is no doubt the number of visitors was much higher than previous years.

“We had 15 or 16 coaches bringing people from all over the country and last year there were only six.

“Feedback has been really, really good and people are just amaezed that we do what we do with the size of the team we have.”