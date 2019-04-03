Nick's beer name choice inspired by his Everest adventure

Nick Coombes is feeling on top of the 'wold' after winning the Books by the Beach name a beer competition.

Nick, who is trekking to Everest base camp to mark his 60th birthday chose the name Summit Strong for the brew which will be given to guests at the festival later this month.

The beer is made by Hunmanby-based Wold Top which each year sponsors Books by the Beach.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime adventure. I’m a lover of the outdoors, and a keen trail runner and hill walker. Visiting the biggest hill in the world seemed a good choice," he said.

Everest base camp stands at an altitude of 5,600 metres. "I have no aspirations to get to the very top – far too difficult and dangerous for a non-climber like me. Standing at base camp and looking over the Khumbu icefall and up at Everest will do very nicely," he said.

"When I won the competition for naming the festival beer, I thought it would be fun to get a photo of a bottle of Wold Top’s Summit Strong at least at Everest Base Camp, if not at the summit itself, although I might ask a climber to take it to the summit - we meet some of them at base camp."

Later this year Nick is taking on a fell running challenge in the Lake District and will be raising funds for the mountain rescue teams in North Yorkshire.

"They do a fantastic job saving lives and helping those who get into difficulties out on the local moors and hills. Trekking at altitude in the Himalayas should help me get into shape for the fells," he said.