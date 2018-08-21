Neighbours in the money after lottery win

Four neighbours in Bridlington are celebrating the fact that their postcode, YO16 7NT, has been announced as the winner of People’s Postcode Lottery’s Daily Prize today.

Three of the New Pasture Close residents will find their bank accounts boosted by £1,000 each, while the fourth winner has doubled their cash to £2,000, thanks to playing with two tickets.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “Well done to everyone in Bridlington who picked up a prize today – I’m in no doubt that they’ll have a fabulous time spending the windfall.

“Make sure you’re playing with your postcode to be in with a chance of winning.”