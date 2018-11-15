Most Instagrammable cottages in the UK - including in Yorkshire

With almost one billion people using Instagram, it’s an app that has without a doubt transformed consumer travel habits.

The attitude that ‘if you didn’t post about it, did it really happen’ has become increasingly common and it is similarly becoming the norm for people to select their travel destinations based on capturing the perfect picture.

Thanks to Snaptrip, the last minute UK holiday rental provider, there’s no need to jet off to get that money shot. From a chapel cottage near the coast to a cosy cabin with a log fire, staycations can offer stunning aesthetics all year round.

The most Instagrammable properties

Shanklin Cottage, Isle of Wight

Culver Down Manor is an elegant mansion sitting on a cliff top looking over Sandown Bay. Guests are transported back in time with the artistic decor, original features and stained glass windows throughout.

Instagrammable features include a magnificent 22 seater dining table, grand spiral staircase and a stylish kitchen and lounge area. The Isle of Wight is known for its stunning beaches and seafront promenades, all perfect places to get that shot.

Chapel Cottage, Somerset

This restored Baptist chapel in the village of Mark offers guests plenty of unusual photo opportunities. The contrast between its original chapel exterior and rustic but modern décor inside, gives this property a character like no other.

There’s no need for a filter whilst at this cottage as each room is filled with warm, tranquil shades whenever the sun passes the stained glass windows. During the winter months, the wood burner fire keeps the spacious rooms warm and cosy and the fully equipped kitchen means there’s no need to leave.

Secret Gingerbread House, Suffolk

This beautiful thatched forester’s cottage is ideal for a cosy break away this winter and provides ample opportunities for the perfect Instagram post. It is set in its own meadow and surrounding woodland and comes with no electricity, giving guests a true taste of bygone times.

The exterior has a rustic but quaint finish and looks as if it is straight out of a fairy tale whilst the wood-burner fireplace inside means the cottage is fully equipped to ensure guests get that on-trend fire boomerang.

Castle Cottage, North Somerset

It doesn’t get more Instagram than staying in an actual castle for a special celebration with friends and family. This Grade II listed castle in North Somerset is available to stay in as a cottage and can sleep up to 16 people, with eight separate en-suite bedrooms. The castle is set above the Victorian seaside town of Clevedon where nearby attractions include fishing at the River Wye and sailing on the Bristol Channel.

There is ample space inside the castle to entertain during the winter months including four communal reception rooms and an indoor swimming pool. The outside of the property doesn’t disappoint either. The grand entrance is surrounded by wild ivy, making for the perfect full-length picture that is bound to make guests the envy of their followers.

Cosy Woodland Suite, Yorkshire

Discover the romance of the outdoors in this chic woodland cottage, complete with a king size four poster bed, log burner and a sauna. This property in East Riding mixes nature and luxury and is perfect for couples that love aesthetic surroundings.

The impressive interior decor features a copper roll top bath, the perfect setting for Instagram fanatics who want to lie back after a long country walk with a glass of fizz and capture that perfect bath shot. When dusk falls, it’s time to escape reality as guests gather in front of the log burner and lanterns glow from trees around them.

