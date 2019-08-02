committee

Meet the Bridlington ladies that have raised £750,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support

A local fundraising team has celebrated raising more than £750,000 for a cancer charity.

The Bridlington and District Macmillan Committee have been fundraising for 36 years and in that time raised over three quarters of a million pounds. The money raised has gone directly to people of the East Riding of Yorkshire helping to improve the lives of people affected by cancer. On Tuesday, 40 ladies, including past and present committee members, attended an afternoon tea event hosted by Macmillan. Read about how the ladies celebrated and what Macmillan said about their efforts HERE.

Pictures by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1931-2c

1. Bridlington and District Macmillan Committee

Pictures by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1931-2c
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Simone Duggleby, Zoe Megginson and Dawn Grant. Pictures by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1931-2a

2. Bridlington and District Macmillan Committee

Simone Duggleby, Zoe Megginson and Dawn Grant. Pictures by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1931-2a
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Part of the Macmillan Team. Michaela Ryder, Adele Hopkins, Anne Farnsworth, Rachel Kirkwood, Lady Halifax (president) and Becky Read. Pictures by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1931-2d

3. Bridlington and District Macmillan Committee

Part of the Macmillan Team. Michaela Ryder, Adele Hopkins, Anne Farnsworth, Rachel Kirkwood, Lady Halifax (president) and Becky Read. Pictures by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1931-2d
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Anna Richardson (a founder member) and Rachel Bloom (current member). Pictures by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1931-2b

4. Bridlington and District Macmillan Committee

Anna Richardson (a founder member) and Rachel Bloom (current member). Pictures by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1931-2b
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2