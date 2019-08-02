Meet the Bridlington ladies that have raised £750,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support

The Bridlington and District Macmillan Committee have been fundraising for 36 years and in that time raised over three quarters of a million pounds. The money raised has gone directly to people of the East Riding of Yorkshire helping to improve the lives of people affected by cancer. On Tuesday, 40 ladies, including past and present committee members, attended an afternoon tea event hosted by Macmillan. Read about how the ladies celebrated and what Macmillan said about their efforts HERE.
