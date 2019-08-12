Major road works to begin on A165 Bridlington Road

Road works are due to begin in the town as part of a £500,000 scheme to improve road surface.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has announced that major road improvement works along the A165 and B1249 in Beeford will get underway this month.

The council is to resurface a section of the A165 Beverley Road and Bridlington Road including the B1249 Main Street between Foston Lane and the A165 junction.

The works are due to start on Monday August 19, running from Monday to Friday, over a nine week period.

The work will be carried out in three phases by the council’s Streetscene Services:

Phase One – Localised kerbing, ironwork and footpath works will take place along the B1249 on weekdays for the first two weeks, between 9.15am and 5.00pm, controlled by temporary traffic lights

Phase Two – Road resurfacing will be carried out along the A165 Beverley Road and Bridlington Road for two weeks, between 9.30am and 3.30pm, controlled by temporary traffic lights and a convoy system.

Phase Three – Road resurfacing will be carried out along the B1249 Main Street between Foston Lane and the A165 junction for five weeks, between 9.15am to 3.15pm on weekdays, under a road closure with a signed diversion in operation.

During the Phase Three works, a signed diversion will be in operation via C22 Main Street Foston on the Wolds, Main Street North Frodingham, B1249 Grange Road and A165 Beverley Road, Beeford.

Access to the working area will only be permitted to residents and business owners. Motorists are asked to follow the signed diversion during the working hours.

Councillor Chris Matthews, portfolio holder for strategic management, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to secure the funding for this scheme, which will see much needed improvements for this busy route.”

An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesperson added: “We apologise to motorists and road users in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works, and ask them to bear with us whilst they are completed.”

This work is being partly funded by a contribution from the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership’s Local Growth Fund.

This funding was secured following the submission of a successful bid by the council.