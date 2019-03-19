Looking for something different for Mother's Day - then try the Shop at the SJT

Scarborough’s unique Shop at the Stephen Joseph Theatre is offering a range of gifts for Mother’s Day.

The shop includes creations from a number of local makers.

Lynne Arnison, chairperson of the collective which runs the shop, said: “Our Makers are delighted to help make Mother’s Day very special.

“Our creators have made gifts that help people show their appreciation of the mother figures in their lives.

“We look forward to helping make Mother’s Day very special and to meeting our customers at the shop in the foyer of the Stephen Joseph Theatre.”

The shop is open during performance times at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough.

Scheduled opening hours are: Monday 5pm to 8pm; Tuesday and Wednesday 2pm to 8pm; Thursday 1pm to 8pm; Friday 10am to 8pm; Saturday 10am to 8pm.