Lawrence Porter passes the test for driver role at Bridlington Lifeboat

Lawrence Porter has passed the test for the role of driver for the Shannon Launch and Recovery unit (SLARS).

Bridlington Lifeboat congratulated Mr Porter on Wednesday evening following his assessment the previous day.

RNLI Machinery Assessor Trainer Ben McGarry assessed Lawrence Porter for the role which included a walk round the SLARS unit in the boathouse with Ben asking Lawrence questions along the way followed by three hours in the SLARS cab completing the launch and recovery of the Shannon and returning it and its crew safely back into the boathouse.