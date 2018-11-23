Indoor swimming pool and tennis court - unique detached home in Bridlington area

Springfield, Penny Lane, Burton Fleming, £450,000

A unique detached house, on the market for £450,000, is set in a stunning expanse of garden measuring just under an acre.

This family sized home in Penny Lane has so much to offer and being situated in Burton Fleming village between Bridlington and Filey offers central access to many major routes.

This individual family home was built in 1973 and has been home to its current owners and family for many years. Whilst Springfield would benefit from some cosmetic updating it does offer generous living space within its two storey accommodation and has the benefit of a variety of luxury additions which can be rare to find. These include an indoor swimming pool complex with shower room and WC and with a sun room overlooking the beautiful gardens. A tennis court sits amongst the grounds and the large garage opens into a good size store and office. The triple car port offers easy parking and there are numerous outbuildings set within the extensive grounds.

Opening through a porch way into a sizeable entrance hall, the internal accommodation comprises an airy lounge with an open fire set in a marble surround, a dining room, snug, kitchen/diner, utility room, shower room, two stores and side entrance hall all to the ground floor.

To the first floor there are three double bedrooms, the rear offering open countryside views, and a family bathroom.

Undoubtedly the property’s most defining attribute is its garden, featuring a variety of mature trees and shrubs, a pond, paved and lawned areas a summer house and greenhouse.

Viewing is strongly recommended.

Contact Hunters on 01262 674252 for more details.