IN PICTURES: Myths and legends of our Yorkshire coast and countryside

“We’ve never needed magic more in our lives, and the Yorkshire Coast is one of the very few places left in the UK where you can still find it,” said Janet Deacon, tourism and corporate marketing manager for Scarborough Borough Council and area director for Welcome to Yorkshire.

1. Evil elves Boggle Hole, Rosedale and Lowna in Runswick Bay where hobgoblins can be found. third party other Buy a Photo

2. Fantasy fiction The evil elves and ghastly goblins of the North York Moors inspired Malton writer Ian Johnson to write the brilliant book The Witcher Keys. staff jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

3. Sensational Sandsend Sandsend: Dont disturb Jeanie, the malevolent fairy in Mulgrave Woods shell curse anyone who interrupts her solitude. staff jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

4. Dracula draw Whitby, its abbey, 199 Steps and St Mary's are now synonymous with Bram Stoker and Dracula. The book has spawned films - including Christopher Lee as the vampire in the Hammer House of Horror flicks - plays and musicals. staff jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

