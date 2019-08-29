Improvements could be made to sheltered housing complex in Bridlington

Updates and improvements could be made to a sheltered housing complex in Bridlington, according to the council.

A study is currently ongoing at Matson Court to identify how East Riding of Yorkshire Council can effectively invest and make improvements.

A spokesperson said: "The council has identified accommodation at Matson Court, Bridlington, as part of stock that they wish to update/improve in order to ensure Bridlington has a future-proof housing offer for vulnerable adults and a feasibility study is underway to identify the best way to invest to this end."

Matson Court is a supported housing scheme compromising of over 40 flats.

A resident who has lived in the accomodation for more than 10 years described it as "the heart of the community."

East Riding of Yorkshire Council provide sheltered housing which allows tenants to live independently, whilst having the added security of knowing that someone is available to help in an emergency 24-hours-a-day.