Impressive mid-terraced town centre home in Bridlington

Trinity Road, Bridlington, £139,950

Lovely four bedroomed mid-terraced property set over three floors. Through the vestibule and into the impressive entrance hall there are two reception rooms. The front lounge has the benefit of a large hexagonal bay window with an arch through to the second reception room.

This property also has a ground floor shower room.

To the rear is the dining room off which there is a good sized and well fitted modern kitchen with a good range of wall and floor units.

The large yard to the rear is of a low maintenance design with some shrubs and pots of plants and with the added advantage of being south facing.

The yard can be accessed from both the kitchen and rear reception room via French doors.

On the first floor there are two large bedrooms, a family bathroom with an original claw foot bath, wc and hand wash basin. There is also a separate shower room on this floor.

On the second floor there are a further two large bedrooms together with a hobby/office area on the large landing.

The house is fully double glazed with uPVC windows and doors.

An added attraction to this property is the advantage of space to park two cars which is not always possible with a town centre property.

Ideally situated for many local amenities with the town centre and the beautiful north beach only a five minute walk either way.

This house would make a lovely family home and is priced very reasonably to sell making this a good investment property.

Contact Four Walls or More on 01262 676222 for more details.